Mixtape Street Eats

Where Street Food and Music live.

187 Harmony Road

Popular Items

My Sweet One$7.00
funnel cake fries, powdered sugar
Jade's Boring Ass Taco$4.00
ground beef, cheddar, lettuce, pico, sour cream, milli-vanilli
War Pig$8.00
pulled pork, ham, swiss, pickle, mustard, cuban roll
Shakedown Street Noodles$11.00
Rice noodles, Thai-fried chicken, nappa cabbage and carrots. Gluten-free
Push It$6.00
fresh cajun ranch tortilla chips, queso
The Chronic$9.00
pickle brine fried chicken, sriracha mayo, pickle, toasted brioche
Super Freak$4.00
chipotle chicken, lettuce, cheddar, pico, avacado ranch, milli-vanilli
Slow and Low$4.00
carnitas pork, shredded cabbage, corn and black bean salsa, cilantro lime aioli, milli-vanilli
Pack a Bowl$10.00
build your own bowl
California Love$5.00
grilled mahi, cilantro green rice, mango salsa, pablano crema, flour tortilla
Slippery Rock PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
