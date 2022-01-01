Mixing Bowl Asian Grill
Where east meets Midwest! We offer authentic and robust Asian flavors and recipes in a "Build your own bowl" concept food truck.
*PROUDLY Made in COLUMBUS*
6665 huntley rd suite b • $
6665 huntley rd suite b
Columbus OH
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
