Go
Toast

Mixtli

Come in and enjoy!

812 S Alamo Suite 101 • $$$$

Avg 5 (94 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Groups
Reservations
Bike Parking
Gift Cards
Cryptocurrency
Online Ordering
Delivery

Location

812 S Alamo Suite 101

San Antonio TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hugman's Oasis

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Alamo Plaza Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lone Star Cafe

No reviews yet

Lone Star Cafe has proudly served tourists and locals alike since 1981. Whether you are in the mood for a tender, delicious, flame broiled steak or a juicy hamburger, Lone Star Cafe is the place to be. Located on the street level in the heart of the Riverwalk, our balcony seats provide beautiful scenic views of the Riverwalk.

Michelino's/Cafe Ole/Agave Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston