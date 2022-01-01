Mixto Restaurante

Mixto is a two-story natural wood and exposed brick building at 12th and Pine, on historic Antique Row. Come and enjoy the flavors of Cuba, Latin America and the Caribbean. Mixto’s most famous dishes include Churrasco Argentino, Ropa Vieja, Arroz con Pollo Cubano and Lomo Saltado. In addition to these classics, Saturday and Sunday Brunch features Colombian, Cuban and Argentinian breakfast. Mixto serves over 20 varieties of Margaritas, Mojitos, Sangria and specialty cocktails.



1141 Pine St 43