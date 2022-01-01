Go
MIXX165 is a small town restaurant with big city offerings! A Gastropub that focuses on providing quality and consistent products, MIXX165 also has rotating weekday and weekend specials to offer diners something new each week. MIXX also has a full bar that offers seasonal cocktails, rotating craft beer taps and the largest bourbon selection in Champaign County.

165 W. Sandusky St.

Location

Mechanicsburg OH

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
