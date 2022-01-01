MIXX165
MIXX165 is a small town restaurant with big city offerings! A Gastropub that focuses on providing quality and consistent products, MIXX165 also has rotating weekday and weekend specials to offer diners something new each week. MIXX also has a full bar that offers seasonal cocktails, rotating craft beer taps and the largest bourbon selection in Champaign County.
165 W. Sandusky St.
Location
165 W. Sandusky St.
Mechanicsburg OH
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
