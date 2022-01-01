Go
Miyabi Grill

Fast -N- Fresh Hibachi

7607 west broadway ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Hibachi Chicken w/Mushrooms$9.50
Entrée includes fried rice, sweet carrots, 4oz shrimp sauce
Shrimp w/Broccoli$11.50
Entrée includes fried rice, sweet carrots, 4oz shrimp sauce
Shrimp Yaki$12.50
Includes mushroom, broccoli, yaki noodles, sweet carrots, 4oz shrimp sauce
Chicken Yaki$10.50
Includes mushroom, broccoli, yaki noodles, sweet carrots, 4oz shrimp sauce
Double Steak$15.00
Combination plate includes broccoli, mushroom, fried rice, sweet carrots, 4oz shrimp sauce
Vegetable Medley$8.50
Entrée includes zucchini, onions, mushroom, broccoli, fried rice, sweet carrots, 4oz shrimp sauce
Steak Yaki$11.50
Includes mushroom, broccoli, yaki noodles, sweet carrots, 4oz shrimp sauce
Vegetable Yaki$9.50
Includes zucchini, onions, mushroom, broccoli, yaki noodles, sweet carrots, 4oz shrimp sauce
Steak/Chicken$13.50
Combination plate includes broccoli, mushroom, fried rice, sweet carrots, 4oz shrimp sauce
Chicken/Scallops$16.50
Combination plate includes broccoli, mushroom, fried rice, sweet carrots, 4oz shrimp sauce
Location

brooklyn park MN

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
