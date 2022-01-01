Miyabi Jr. Express - Evans, GA
Open today 11:30 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Location
4351 Washington Rd. Suite A, Evans GA 30809
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Chicken Fingers Restaurant - 4108 Evans to Locks Road
No Reviews
4108 Evans to Locks Road Evans, GA 30809
View restaurant
Funnel Cake Lounge - 212 S Belair Rd STE 194
No Reviews
212 S Belair Rd STE 194 Martinez, GA 30907
View restaurant