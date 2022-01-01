Go
Miyamoto

SUSHI

8105 SE Stark St • $$

Avg 4.7 (582 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Karaage$9.00
Japanese Fried Chicken
Served with lemon slices and spicy mayo on the side.
California Roll$9.00
Crab, cucumber, avocado.
Salmon Roll$8.00
Salmon, cucumber, avocado.
Billy Low Roll$17.00
Fresh salmon, avocado, cucumber wrapped with big eye tuna, spicy mayo, kabayaki sauce & tempura crunch.
Hamachi$7.00
Yellowtail
Spicy Tuna Roll$9.00
Spicy tuna, cucumber, sprouts.
Miso Soup$2.00
(contains shiitake mushrooms)
Monkey Brain$10.00
A whole avocado stuffed with spicy tuna tartar, crab, seaweed salad topped with flying fish roe, sesame seeds & fantasy sauce.
Sake (Salmon)$7.00
Salmon
Edamame$3.00
Location

8105 SE Stark St

Portland OR

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
