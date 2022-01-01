Miyamoto
Come in and enjoy!
SUSHI
8105 SE Stark St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
8105 SE Stark St
Portland OR
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Roscoe's
Come in and enjoy!
The Observatory
Great food from the fastest kitchen around
East Glisan Pizza Lounge
Craft pizza, beer & cocktails.
Currently open 5-9pm, Thurs-Saturday, 4-8 Sundays and 5-8 on Monday.
Jamba
Jamba Juice