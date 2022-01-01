Go
A map showing the location of Vietopia Bistro - West Jordan - 1407 w 9000 sView gallery

Vietopia Bistro - West Jordan - 1407 w 9000 s

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

1407 w 9000 s

West jordan, UT 84088

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

1407 w 9000 s, West jordan UT 84088

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Alpha Coffee - Legacy West Jordan
orange star4.9 • 56
1475 W 9000 S West Jordan, UT 84088
View restaurantnext
Mr. Fries Man - West Jordan - Utah
orange starNo Reviews
3778 Center View Way West Jordan, UT 84084
View restaurantnext
Tres Gatos Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
7567 S. Main Street Midvale, UT 84047
View restaurantnext
You and I Kitchen - West Jordan - 7092 South Redwood Road
orange starNo Reviews
7092 South Redwood Road West Jordan, UT 84084
View restaurantnext
Flake Pie Company - South Jordan
orange starNo Reviews
1665 Towne Center Drive #3 South Jordan, UT 84095
View restaurantnext
Zulu Grille - South Jordan
orange starNo Reviews
10709 S Redwood Rd unit 101 South Jordan, UT 84095
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in West jordan

Bombay House - West Jordan
orange star4.8 • 3,665
7726 S Campus View Dr #120 West Jordan, UT 84084
View restaurantnext
012 Pizza Pie Cafe - West Jordan UT
orange star4.2 • 2,094
3078 W 7800 S West Jordan, UT 84088
View restaurantnext
Alpha Coffee - Legacy West Jordan
orange star4.9 • 56
1475 W 9000 S West Jordan, UT 84088
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near West jordan

South Jordan

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Midvale

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Herriman

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Sandy

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Salt Lake City

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Draper

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

American Fork

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Lehi

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Vietopia Bistro - West Jordan - 1407 w 9000 s

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston