Miyo Yakitori and Sushi

8701 W Parmer Ln Suite 2128

Popular Items

CALIFORNIA ROLL$6.95
CHICKEN KATSU CURRY$15.95
Chicken katsu over rice, topped with our house curry simmered with our assorted vegetables.
Salmon Bento$14.95
LEMON-SALMON ROLL$13.95
PHILADELPHIA ROLL$9.95
GYOZA$6.95
Japanese dumplings, with chicken and assorted vegetables.
SALMON$5.00
MIYO COMBO$24.95
6 Pcs Sushi + 1 House Roll + Choice of Temaki + Miso Soup (Serves 1~2)
MISO SOUP$1.95
CRUNCH ROLL$10.95
Location

8701 W Parmer Ln Suite 2128
Austin TX

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
