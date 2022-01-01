Go
Miyos Restaurant

Quality Homestyle Japanese Cuisine

564 Hinano St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Combination Special Bento$21.00
Miyo's most popular bento box! Comes with shrimp & vegetable tempura, rice and miso and your choice of two (2) items
Keiki Saba$12.00
Keiki Sesame Chicken$12.00
Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura Plate$18.00
Sukiyaki$20.00
Beef or Chicken, with Udon noodles, fresh vegetables and your choice of a raw or cooked egg
Keiki Chicken Katsu$12.00
Keiki Salmon$15.00
Steak N Shrimp Temp$28.00
Rib-Eye with Shrimp and Vegetable Tempura
Miso Butterfish$28.00
Butterfish sautéed in a Nitsuke sauce
Seafood Yosenabe$22.00
A variety of fresh seafood and vegetables, served with a Ponzu dipping sauce
Location

564 Hinano St

Hilo HI

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
