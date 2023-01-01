Go
Main picView gallery

Miyuki - 452 E Lake Ave

Open today 11:30 AM - 1:30 PM

review star

No reviews yet

452 E Lake Ave

Watsonville, CA 95076

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:30 am - 1:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 1:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 1:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 1:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 1:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 1:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 1:30 pm

Location

452 E Lake Ave, Watsonville CA 95076

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

El Frijolito
orange starNo Reviews
11-B Alexander St. Watsonville, CA 95076
View restaurantnext
The Rustic Table Bistro - Grace Harbor
orange starNo Reviews
55 Brennan Street Watsonville, CA 95076
View restaurantnext
The FarmHouse - Watsonville
orange starNo Reviews
11 Green Valley Road Freedom, CA 95019
View restaurantnext
Ella's at the Airport
orange starNo Reviews
100 Aviation Way Watsonville, CA 95076
View restaurantnext
Village Host Pizza and Grill- Aptos - 4 Seascape Village
orange starNo Reviews
4 Seascape Village Aptos, CA 95003
View restaurantnext
Palapas
orange starNo Reviews
21 seascape village Aptos, CA 95003
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Watsonville

Aptos

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Gilroy

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Capitola

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Morgan Hill

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4 (54 restaurants)

Scotts Valley

Avg 3 (8 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Los Gatos

Avg 4.1 (41 restaurants)

Seaside

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Miyuki - 452 E Lake Ave

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston