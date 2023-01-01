Miyuki - 452 E Lake Ave
Open today 11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 1:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 1:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 1:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 1:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 1:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 1:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 1:30 pm
Location
452 E Lake Ave, Watsonville CA 95076
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Rustic Table Bistro - Grace Harbor
No Reviews
55 Brennan Street Watsonville, CA 95076
View restaurant
Village Host Pizza and Grill- Aptos - 4 Seascape Village
No Reviews
4 Seascape Village Aptos, CA 95003
View restaurant