Bars & Lounges
Miz Lola's
Open today 12:01 AM - 11:59 PM
70 Reviews
4370 Blue Diamond Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89139
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:01 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|12:01 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|12:01 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|12:01 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|12:01 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|12:01 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|12:01 am - 11:59 pm
Location
4370 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas NV 89139
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Frijoles & Frescas Grilled Tacos - Las Vegas BLVD
REAL. AUTHENTIC. MEXICAN
Makai Island Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Tacotarian
Come in and enjoy the largest selection of vegan tacos in the universe! We use all plant-based ingredients to bring you authentic tastes of Mexico City. Wash your food down with a cold beer or one of our refreshing margaritas!
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
Whether it’s a savory skewer from the grill, a crisp refreshing salad or wrap, a palate-pleasing appetizer, a tender gyro, dessert or more, The Great Greek is a contemporary take on timeless cuisine.