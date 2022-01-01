Go
Miz Lola's image
Bars & Lounges

Miz Lola's

Open today 12:01 AM - 11:59 PM

review star

No reviews yet

4844 S Eastern Ave

Las Vegas, NV 89119

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday12:01 am - 11:59 pm
Monday12:01 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday12:01 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday12:01 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday12:01 am - 11:59 pm
Friday12:01 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday12:01 am - 11:59 pm

Location

4844 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas NV 89119

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Angelina's Pizzeria - Eastern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pancho's Vegan Tacos

No reviews yet

Authentic Mexican Food Restaurant 100% Vegan.

Bar Code Burgers

No reviews yet

Bar Code Burgers is the premier destination for award-winning, hand-crafted burgers. We exceed customer expectations with exceptional service, a sports fan based and fun-loving upscale atmosphere, unique one-of-a-kind event experiences, and a proprietary chef’s menu. Also, we promote our local breweries, distilleries, and foods through expanding our distinguished menu.

Aloha Kitchen and Bar - UNLV

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Miz Lola's

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston