Miz Lola's
Open today 12:00 AM - 11:59 PM
No reviews yet
1243 E. Sahara Rd.
Las Vegas, NV 89104
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 7:59 am, 8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|12:00 am - 7:59 am, 8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 7:59 am, 8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 7:59 am, 8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 7:59 am, 8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|12:00 am - 7:59 am, 8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 7:59 am, 8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Location
1243 E. Sahara Rd., Las Vegas NV 89104
Nearby restaurants
Red Dwarf
Come in and enjoy!
Island Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Player 1 Bar Vegas
Come in and enjoy!
Arts District Kitchen
We are a scratch kitchen located inside Able Baker Brewing Company offering scratch made, burgers, sandwiches, fries, and tacos!