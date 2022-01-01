Go
Miznon is a group of fast casual Mediterranean restaurants by Israeli Chef Eyal Shani. Originally from Tel Aviv, today the group operates 40 restaurants around the world, including 3 outposts of Miznon in NYC and one in Boston. Since opening our first US location of Miznon in January of 2018, we have quickly become known for our delicious Israeli street food like pita sandwiches and whole roasted cauliflower.

107 Seaport Boulevard

Popular Items

Lamb Kebab$16.00
Lamb kebab with grilled tomato and onion, tahini, tomato salsa, green chili pepper
Bag of Green Beans$11.00
Cold with olive oil, lemon, salt
Rib Eye Minute Steak$16.00
Thinly sliced steak, seared, with tahini, tomato salsa, pickles, spicy green peppers
Lavan$14.00
Roasted cauliflower with tahini, tomato salsa, scallion
Wild Mushroom$15.00
A whole forrest of mushrooms burned on hot steel, scallions, sour cream, spicy sauce
Melting Chickpeas$14.00
Chickpeas, hardboiled egg, tahini, salsa, spicy peppers
Folded Cheeseburger$15.00
Folded burger with white cheddar, garlic aioli, sour cream, tomatoes, pickles
Falafel Burger$14.50
Falafel burger with tomatoes, pickles, sour cream, green spicy, add tahini
Rotisserie Broken Chicken$14.50
Rotisserie chicken broken with za'atar, tahini, spicy sauce, scallions
THE ORIGINAL WORLD FAMOUS BABY CAULIFLOWER$12.00
Location

107 Seaport Boulevard

Boston MA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
