North Miznon
North is Chef Eyal Shani's newest restaurant, specializing in highlighting the flavors of Israeli cuisine in its simplest form. Our kitchen prepares everything in-house and our menu changes daily to reflect what's fresh & new each day. The menu features fresh, seasonal vegetable small plates paired with larger fish and meat dishes designed to share. We combine the vibes of Tel Aviv with the flavors of Israel to introduce you to the North experience on the Upper West Side.
161 W 72nd St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
161 W 72nd St
New York NY
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
