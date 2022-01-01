Go
Toast

North Miznon

North is Chef Eyal Shani's newest restaurant, specializing in highlighting the flavors of Israeli cuisine in its simplest form. Our kitchen prepares everything in-house and our menu changes daily to reflect what's fresh & new each day. The menu features fresh, seasonal vegetable small plates paired with larger fish and meat dishes designed to share. We combine the vibes of Tel Aviv with the flavors of Israel to introduce you to the North experience on the Upper West Side.

161 W 72nd St • $$

Avg 3.9 (526 reviews)

Popular Items

Queen Malka Schnitzel$29.00
Chicken schnitzel with a burning heart of potato cream. Served with mustard, aioli, horseradish and coleslaw.
Lavan Pita$11.00
Roasted cauliflower with tahini, tomato salsa, scallion
Bag of Green Beans$10.00
Cold with olive oil, lemon, salt and garlic.
Minute Steak Pita$14.75
Thinly sliced steak seared, with tahini, tomato salsa, pickles, spicy green peppers
Lamb Kebab$34.00
With homemade focaccia and fresh cut Mediterranean vegetables
Wild Mushroom Hummus$22.00
Silky hummus topped with mixed wild mushrooms and scallions
Restaurant Week: Pita + Vegetable$20.21
Choose 1 pita and 1 vegetable side
The Original Roasted Baby Cauliflower$11.00
Batata$10.00
Roasted sweet potatoes, with sour cream for dipping
Rotisserie Broken Chicken Pita$13.50
Rotisserie chicken broken with za'atar, tahini, spicy, scallions
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Seating
Groups
Reservations
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating

Location

161 W 72nd St

New York NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Billy's Bakery

No reviews yet

Each day, we bake everything from scratch using the finest ingredients. From apple pie to Red Velvet cupcakes, our treats are meant to bring you back to a time when a bite of something sweet could make the world a little brighter. Stop by our stores in Chelsea, Tribeca, and inside The Plaza Food Hall and let our smiling staff help you choose from our selection of delicious goodies. Or let us deliver a cake or a dozen cupcakes to your next birthday party or office meeting. Whatever the occasion, Billy’s is here to make life a little sweeter.

Irving Farm New York

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

16 Handles

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Le Pain Quotidien

No reviews yet

Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston