Miznon

Miznon is a group of fast casual Mediterranean restaurants by Israeli Chef Eyal Shani. Originally from Tel Aviv, today the group operates 17 restaurants around the world, including 2 outposts of Miznon here in NYC. Since opening our first US location of Miznon in January of 2018, we have quickly become known for our delicious Israeli street food like pita sandwiches and whole roasted cauliflower.

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

75 9th Avenue • $$

Avg 4.4 (1907 reviews)

Popular Items

Stella Artois$9.00
Coke$2.75
Bottle Water$2.75
Intimate Plate$25.00
Slow cooked beef and roots stew, tahini, spicy. Served with pita.
Minute Steak 2.0$16.00
Thinly sliced steak, seared, with tahini, tomato salsa, pickles, spicy green peppers
Ginger Ale$2.75
Seltzer Water$2.75
Diet Coke$2.75
Falafel$14.50
Falafel burger with tomatoes, pickles, sour cream, green spicy, add tahini
Avocado & Egg$14.00
With aioli, tomato and pickles
Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

75 9th Avenue

New York NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:15 pm
