Mizu Izakaya

Mizu Izakaya, a Japanese pub and restaurant, offers a diverse menu of Japanese dishes, including fresh sushi directly sourced from Japanese fish markets. Voted one of the best places to eat in Denver, Mizu offers the best sushi in Denver, the largest collection of Japanese whisky in Colorado and specialty craft cocktails made by the best bartenders in Colorado.

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CURRY • TAPAS • RAMEN • NOODLES

1560 Boulder St. • $$

Avg 4.8 (156 reviews)

Popular Items

Spicy Tuna Roll$9.00
Miso Soup$4.00
Miso Broth / Seasonal Mushrooms / Seaweed / Scallions / Tofu
Crispy Gyoza$8.00
Flash Fried Pork Dumplings / Sesame Soy Vinaigrette
California Roll$7.00
Crab Mix / Avocado / Cucumber
Shake (Salmon)$8.00
Mizu Roll$18.00
Fresh Salmon / Avocado / Oba / Cucumber / Ginger / Cilantro / Yuzu Soy Dressing
Lohi Roll$18.00
Tuna Poke / Avocado / Cucumber / Albacore Tuna / Cilantro / Wasabi Tobiko / Jalapeno / Spicy Poke Dressing
Rainbow Roll$14.00
Crab Mix / Avocado / Cucumber / Tuna / Salmon / Albacore Tuna
Tokyo Roll$18.00
Spicy Tuna / Avocado / Seared Tuna / Ponzu Sauce / Momiji / Crispy Onion / Scallions
Alaska Roll$8.00
Fresh Salmon / Avocado / Cucumber
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Intimate
Casual
Romantic
Happy Hour
Cozy
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1560 Boulder St.

Denver CO

Sunday11:15 am - 10:45 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:15 pm - 9:45 pm
Friday4:15 pm - 9:45 pm
Saturday11:15 am - 10:45 pm
