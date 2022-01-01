Mizu Izakaya
Mizu Izakaya, a Japanese pub and restaurant, offers a diverse menu of Japanese dishes, including fresh sushi directly sourced from Japanese fish markets. Voted one of the best places to eat in Denver, Mizu offers the best sushi in Denver, the largest collection of Japanese whisky in Colorado and specialty craft cocktails made by the best bartenders in Colorado.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CURRY • TAPAS • RAMEN • NOODLES
1560 Boulder St. • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1560 Boulder St.
Denver CO
|Sunday
|11:15 am - 10:45 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|4:15 pm - 9:45 pm
|Friday
|4:15 pm - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:15 am - 10:45 pm
