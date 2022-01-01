Go
MIZU RAMEN BAR

Come in and enjoy! Hearty and traditional Japanese Ramen and more.

Popular Items

Classic Chicken Ramen$12.95
Spinach, green onion, chicken chashu, chicken broth
Mizu Chicken Ramen$13.75
Spicy bean sprout, spinach, green onion, chicken chashu, chicken broth
Spicy vegan Ramen$13.50
Tonkotsu Red Ramen$13.95
Spicy been sprout, green onion, spinach, pork chashu, thick noodle, pork broth
Takoyaki$7.95
Tonkotsu Black Ramen$14.25
Green onion, bamboo shoot, nori, black garlic oil, garlic chip, pork chashu, half seasoned egg, pork broth
Chicken Wonton Ramen$13.75
Bok choy, green onion, chicken wonton, thick noodle, clear chicken broth
Pork Belly Bun$3.99
Karaage Chicken Ramen$13.95
Green onion, bamboo shoot, nori, crispy chicken, half seasoned egg, clear chicken broth
Pork Gyoza$7.25
Location

6073 Veterans Pkwy

Columbus GA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
