Mizuki Asian Bistro

The home of the most delicious Asian cuisine and freshest sushi.

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

800 Denow Rd,Ste B • $$

Avg 4.4 (250 reviews)

Popular Items

Crispy Sesame Chicken$16.50
California roll$6.00
Kani, avocado, cucumber
Edamame$6.50
Any 3 Rolls$14.00
Shrimp Tempura Roll$7.50
Veg. Spring Roll$5.50
4 pcs
Crispy General Tso's Chicken$16.50
Wonton Soup (Pt)$3.50
Pork and shrimp wonton in clear veg. broth.
Miso Soup (Pt)$3.50
Seaweed, tofu, mushroom, scallions. CAN NOT make as gluten free.
Gyoza$6.50
Pan fried pork Japanese dumpling
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

800 Denow Rd,Ste B

Pennington NJ

Sunday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 10:30 pm
