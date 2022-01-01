Mizuki Asian Bistro

Lakeside Cafe and Liquors

Our café & liquor store offers a fun and nostalgic atmosphere providing the convenience to allow our customers to explore great wines, spirits and a large selection of chilled beers and seltzers while enjoying a morning coffee or nitro from our coffee bar. Lunch and dinner offers chef inspired sandwiches, entrees and a large selection of gourmet cheeses, breads and sides perfect for eating in, taking out, or enjoying on the patio overlooking the Hiahilia lake.

