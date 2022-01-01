Go
Mizuna is an American eatery heavily steeped in French tradition and technique. We are consistently rated among the nation’s top restaurants for food and service. We believe in the beauty of butter. Our restaurant family is staffed by professionals who know that there is such a thing as a perfect dining experience: we provide it. Mizuna chefs are empowered to create their own menu items; they work tirelessly to see that our food reflects what is fresh, ripe, innovative and wonderful.

225 E. 7th Avenue • $$$$

Beef Wellington$55.00
Our famous Beef Wellington with Foie Gras Duexelle, Sorghum Risotto, Spruce Tips, Grilled Cauliflower, and Veal Demi-Glace
The menu includes Grilled Cesar Salad with Duck Fat Croutons, Crispy Prosciutto, Mimolette Cheese, and Cinnamon Toast Tres Leches Cake with Maple Whipped Cream.
Lobster Mac N Cheese$27.00
Our famous butter poached Maine lobster Mac N Cheese
House Made Sourdough$15.00
Made fresh daily. This is our 20% Whole Wheat Sour Dough Bread
Mezcal Margarita$20.00
Mezcal, Lime Juice, Agave
Duo of Bison$55.00
Braised Bison Short Rib, with house made Bison Sausage, Charred Onions Ramp Chimichurri, Black Bean Puree, Almond Miso Sauce
Aged Manhattan$20.00
Barrel Aged. Rye Whiskey, Vermouth, Bitters
Aged Old Fashioned$20.00
Bones Lobster Ramen$55.00
The Bones lobster ramen is back! Served with Lobster Broth, butter-poached lobster, Buerre blanc, and edamame. Rice Noodles available for gluten free.
Crab Cake$27.00
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake served with squash brodo, cured egg yolk and house made bottarga
Tourists
Upscale
Intimate
Formal
Romantic
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Sommelier
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

225 E. 7th Avenue

Denver CO

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
3 Kilts Tavern

No reviews yet

Hey! We are an Irish Tavern on Cap Hill. We offer a full menu, karaoke, trivia and brunch. Come check us out.

Frank to Table

No reviews yet

All orders are for ONLY DELIVERY to the respective neighborhoods listed.

Benny's Restaurant

No reviews yet

For 30 years and counting, family-owned and -operated Benny's has been a staple in Denver's Capitol Hill. We’re the real deal when it comes to delicious Mexican food and a warm welcome. Authentic dishes? The recipes are all ours. Magnificent margaritas? More than 15 flavors. And don’t forget our unparalleled happy hour -- a perfect excuse to gather ‘round to eat and drink with your favorite folks. Whether you’ve been with us from the beginning in 1987 or you’re brand new to our place, you can expect fresh food and the feeling of family every time you walk through our door.

Govs Park

No reviews yet

We’ve brought our modern twist on “comida de la calle”—Mexican street food—to a sit-down restaurant with an expanded menu and a selection of quality, small-batch tequila and whiskey as well as award-winning cocktails and desserts. We still believe in using local products while staying true to authentic regional recipes—we specialize in making the absolute best street tacos anywhere.

