MIZUNO JAPANESE RESTAURANT

Come in and enjoy!

1860 LASKIN RD Suite 115B

Popular Items

Tuna Special Roll$9.95
Spicy tuna, avocado and masago*
House Salad$5.00
Mixed fresh greens. House ginger dressing.
Yellowtail$5.75
Kumamoto Japan, Buri
NYPD Roll$18.95
Lump crab and avocado roll topped with tuna, salmon, tomatoes, and serrano peppers, drizzled with ceviche sauce and sesame soy*
Miso Soup$3.50
California Roll$8.95
Crabstick, avocado and masago
Tuna Crunchy Roll$15.95
Tuna and avocado roll, topped with tuna, drizzled sesame soy, lemon mayo and crunchy toppings*
Tuna$4.50
Wild yellow fin tuna from the east coast and gulf*
Mizuno Crudo$26.00
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail with serrano peppers, sweet red onion, cucumber, and tomato. Lemon juice, sea salt and olive oil*
Salmon$4.00
Farmed. Faroe Island, Norway*
Location

1860 LASKIN RD Suite 115B

Virginia Beach VA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

