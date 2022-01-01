Go
Toast

Mizzu Asian Bistro

Come in and enjoy!

136 Berlin Rd Ste 115

No reviews yet

Location

136 Berlin Rd Ste 115

Cromwell CT

Sunday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:15 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:15 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cafe Fiore - Cromwell

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Taphouse 150 - Cromwell

No reviews yet

Thank you for visiting our new ONLINE ORDERING Page.

Lou & Mo’s Sandwich Shoppe

No reviews yet

Lou & Mo's is a family owned and operated fast casual Restaurant located right in the heart of central Connecticut! Our focus is on high quality, hand crafted food, warm and friendly service with a relaxed casual atmosphere and full service approach!
Come in and enjoy!

D'Angelo

No reviews yet

DA - DEDHAM TEST

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston