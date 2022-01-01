MJ's Tavern
A cornerstone of the LGBTQ community since our opening in 2012, MJ’s Tavern is open for everyone!
PIZZA
4019 Granby St • $
4019 Granby St
Norfolk VA
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
