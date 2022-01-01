Go
MJ's Tavern

A cornerstone of the LGBTQ community since our opening in 2012, MJ’s Tavern is open for everyone!

PIZZA

4019 Granby St • $

Avg 4.4 (990 reviews)

Kids Mac And Cheese$6.50
Country Fried Steak Dinner$11.00
Covered in our house pepper gravy. Served with Mashed Potatoes.
LGBTQ-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

4019 Granby St

Norfolk VA

Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 am
