Gift Shop
Come in and enjoy!
108 E wells St
Location
108 E wells St
Milwaukee WI
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 5:45 pm, 5:46 pm - 11:45 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 5:45 pm, 5:46 pm - 11:45 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 5:45 pm, 5:46 pm - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 5:45 pm, 5:46 pm - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 5:45 pm, 5:46 pm - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 5:45 pm, 5:46 pm - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 5:45 pm, 5:46 pm - 11:45 pm
Nearby restaurants
Flannery's
Come in and enjoy!
Brunch - Milwaukee
Brunch is a modern breakfast and lunch restaurant serving upscale fare while providing a fun, cheerful environment!
We Cater!
Mo's A Place for Steaks
Come in and enjoy!
Stackner Cabaret
Come in and enjoy!