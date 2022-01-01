Go
mkt.

With just 28 seats, Mkt. is an intimate space serving thoughtful, Italian inspired fare featuring local ingredients.

2108 N 55th Street

King Salmon Dinner for Two$80.00
Pan seared King Salmon with grilled rapini, taggaisca, walnut salsa verde, lemon
Served With:
•Seawolf Baguette with plugra butter, sea salt
• burrata with capers, charred scallion, mustard seed, olive oil
• baby kale, treviso, anchovy-black peppercorn dressing, pecorino, croutons
•2 how-to-wolf-a-cookies
Olives$6.00
2108 N 55th Street

Seattle WA

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
