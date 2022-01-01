TnT Taqueria

TNT Taqueria offers full flavored dishes, always cooked from scratch using ingredients of the highest integrity. Our locally sourced meats include Northwest ‘St. Helen’s’ Beef, Salmon Creek Farms pork and Northwest raised Draper Valley chicken. These natural and sustainable proteins from our own back yard coupled with five daily made salsas are the foundation for our menu that offers South of the border Taqueria standards all day long!

All menu items are packaged in 98.7% fully compostable containers for safe and sustainable travel. If and when we get our City to phase IV, you can grab a seat at the counter or one of the few tables to hang out and dine with us in house.

