Minnesota Barbecue Company

Minnesota Barbecue Company, a take-out craft barbecue restaurant, is a collaboration between Kale Thome, longtime chef de cuisine at Travail, and Travail Collective co-founders Mike Brown, James Winberg, and Bob Gerken.

816 Lowry Ave NE

Wagyu Brisket Sandwich$15.00
Egg Bun, Charred onions, 6oz
Q Fries$5.00
Breaded french fries seasoned w/ our proprietary rub.
Side BBQ Sauce$0.50
2oz side of our own bbq sauce
Brisket$12.00
8oz portion of brisket. sliced upon your arrival
Wagyu Brisket$15.00
Beef brisket seasoned with S&P
Esquites$5.00
roast corn salad dressed with mayo, cotija, chili, lime, and cilantro
Full Rack$35.00
Pork Rib with proprietary spice blend
Bakd Beans$5.00
Cranberry beans, brisket, chili powder, onion, cumin
Blue Cheese Potato$5.00
Potato salad w/ blue cheese, red onion, mayo, parsley, & our smoked pork belly.
Baked Beans$5.00
Cranberry beans LOADED w/ brisket.
816 Lowry Ave NE

Minneapolis MN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
