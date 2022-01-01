Go
Toast

Mo's Lunch

Good Food at the PA Club
Open 11am-7pm
Tuesday-Saturday

137 Vineyard Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Leo Burger$10.00
skinny patty, cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles and special sauce on a soft bun
Onion Rings$9.00
fat, beer-battered onion rings with house ranch
Meatballs$15.00
A dish of paprika-y pork & beef meatballs in a stunning sauce of puréed almonds, garlic and sherry vinegar.
Fish Filet$10.00
Beer battered haddock, fried golden. Served on a buttery toasted burger bun with American cheese, tartar sauce and lettuce. We're lovin' it.
Tapas Plate$24.00
Slices of freshly baked bread, super thinly sliced Serrano ham, Manchego cheese, green olives, white anchovies & Marcona almonds. A delightful snack plate with the finest of fine ingredients!
Italian$14.00
thin sliced salami, capicola, mortadella and provolone with hot pepper relish, lettuce, oil, vinegar and oregano on our sesame seed hoagie roll.
Today's Soup
Hearty Mushroom Barley or Matzoh Ball in the most delicious flavorful chicken broth ever!!
Braised Chickpeas$17.00
Stewed chickpeas and dark winter greens with rich tomato & smoked paprika. Finished with crispy breadcrumbs and toasted almonds. (vegan)
Roast Chicken$23.00
Roasted chicken accompanied by saffron rice cooked with onions, peppers and chorizo. Savory, baby. (GF)
See full menu

Location

137 Vineyard Ave

Oak Bluffs MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

THE BARN

No reviews yet

Open for lunch & dinner most days of the week. Online ordering for dinner starts at 5pm. You can't place a dinner order before that time. Text us with any questions: 508-696-9800

The Sweet Life

No reviews yet

Currently takeout only. We look forward to serving you.

Dos Mas

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ocean View

No reviews yet

Year-round family dining within walking distance to Oak Bluffs Harbor. Come in to enjoy Burgers, Pizzas, Pasta & fresh seafood.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston