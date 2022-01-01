Go
Mo'Bay Beignet Mobile

Come in and enjoy!

401 23rd Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

ICED Cafe Au Lait$3.99
Our perfectly balanced blend of chicory with French roasted Guatemalan can be ordered hot or over ice as a cold brew.
FROZEN Pecan Praline$5.49
3 Piece Beignets$4.99
3 of our Hand Made from Scratch and to order Beignets. Don't forget the SYRUP DIP!
MINI Beignets$5.99
Sprite$1.50
ICED Pecan Praline$3.99
Our house Pecan Praline roast is also a crowd favorite. Try adding one of our signature syrups to your coffee for something extra special.
Buttercream Syrup$0.99
A serving of our made from Scratch Buttercream Syrup.
FROZEN Cafe Au Lait$5.49
Cinnamon Syrup$0.99
A serving of our made from Scratch Cinnamon Syrup.
HOT Cafe Au Lait$2.99
Our perfectly balanced blend of chicory with French roasted Guatemalan can be ordered hot or over ice as a cold brew.
Location

401 23rd Avenue

Tuscaloosa AL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
