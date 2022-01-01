Go
Toast

Mo Brady’s Steakhouse

Your Hometown Steakhouse.

4830 N Brady Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bourbon Street Streak$23.99
Cajun seasoned sirloin over mashed potatoes, with sautéed mushrooms, onions and melted cheese. Served with choice of salad.
Crab Cakes$14.49
Four special recipe Chesapeake Bay lump crab cakes, served with remoulade sauce.
Onion Rings$7.99
Freshly cut and hand battered, served with tangy remoulade sauce.
Horseradish Salmon$24.99
Fresh fillet of Faroe Islands salmon, grilled and topped with a horseradish and breadcrumb crust. Served with remoulade sauce.
Bacon Wrapped Filet$32.99
USDA Prime filet mignon, raised in Iowa. Our most tender cut.
Ribeye$32.99
USDA Prime, and Iowa-raised; beautiful marbling and rich, juicy flavor. 12 oz
New York Strip$32.99
A classic cut with great balance of flavor and tenderness. USDA Prime and raised in Iowa. 12 oz
Top Sirloin$19.99
USDA Prime and raised in Iowa; lean and flavorful.
Fried Chicken Tenders$15.99
Hand-battered strips of chicken, with French fries, coleslaw, and our special Caribbean sweet and sour sauce.
Pint Dressing$6.99
See full menu

Location

4830 N Brady Street

Davenport IA

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Atomic Coffee Bar - Davenport

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ganzo's Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0390

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

HuHot Mongolian Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston