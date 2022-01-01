Moab restaurants you'll love

Go
Moab restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Moab

Moab's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Thai
Vietnamese
Chicken
Chicken
Scroll right

Must-try Moab restaurants

Milts Stop n Eat image

 

Milts Stop n Eat

356 S Mill Creek Dr, Moab

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Cheeseburger$7.25
3.25 oz bacon cheeseburger topped with: lettuce, onion, pickle, ketchup & mustard; on a grilled brioche bun.
Fries$2.00
sliced up fried potato strips
Milkshake$5.00
milkshake
More about Milts Stop n Eat
Arches Thai image

 

Arches Thai

60 N 100 W, Moab

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fresh Garden Roll$5.95
Egg Roll$5.95
Pho
More about Arches Thai
Love Muffin Cafe image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Love Muffin Cafe

139 N Main St, Moab

Avg 4.7 (951 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Summer Love BLT$13.00
bacon, avocado, tomato, lettuce, onion, pesto mayo
Locals$9.00
eggs, cheddar, spinach, onions, potatoes
New Mexico$9.00
chorizo, eggs, cheddar, potatoes
More about Love Muffin Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

The Trailhead Public House & Eatery

11 east 100 North, Moab

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Whiskey Bleus$15.00
Whiskey Tango BBQ & Bacon$15.00
Grown-Up Grilled Cheese$7.75
More about The Trailhead Public House & Eatery
Banner pic

 

Zax Restaurant

96 S Main St, Moab

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Zax Burger$17.00
A Local favorite! Topped with bacon, avocado, jalapeños, green chile, and pepper jack cheese.
Spin. Art. Dip$12.00
Served piping hot topped with diced tomatoes and parmesan cheese. Choice of: tortilla chips, baked or fried pita. Served with celery and carrots
Garlic Knots$9.00
Pizza dough knots tossed in garlic & butter, served with home made Marinara
More about Zax Restaurant
Gloria's Corner Cafe image

 

Gloria's Corner Cafe

20 S. Main St., Moab

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Gloria's Corner Cafe
Main pic

 

The Spoke on Center

5 N Main St, Moab

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Tenders*$13.00
Tender, all-natural checken breaded in-house served with our house-cut fries & your choice of sauce
Bob Burger$12.00
Black angus beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles
Chipotle Hummus$9.00
Pureed garbanzo beans mixed with chipotle peppers, tahini, garlic & spices. Served with cucumbers, carrots, celery & pita bread*
More about The Spoke on Center
Banner pic

 

Spitfire BBQ

2 South 100 West, Moab

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Spitfire BBQ
Restaurant banner

 

Timmy's Pit Stop

350 South 400 East, Moab

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Timmy's Pit Stop

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Moab

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Cheeseburgers

Fish And Chips

Map

More near Moab to explore

Durango

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Aspen

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Provo

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Provo

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Grand Junction

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Glenwood Springs

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Basalt

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Snowmass Village

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Grand Junction

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Durango

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Glenwood Springs

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Provo

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Craig

No reviews yet

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston