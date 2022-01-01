Moab restaurants you'll love
Milts Stop n Eat
Milts Stop n Eat
356 S Mill Creek Dr, Moab
Popular items
Bacon Cheeseburger
|$7.25
3.25 oz bacon cheeseburger topped with: lettuce, onion, pickle, ketchup & mustard; on a grilled brioche bun.
Fries
|$2.00
sliced up fried potato strips
Milkshake
|$5.00
milkshake
Arches Thai
Arches Thai
60 N 100 W, Moab
Popular items
Fresh Garden Roll
|$5.95
Egg Roll
|$5.95
Pho
Love Muffin Cafe
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Love Muffin Cafe
139 N Main St, Moab
Popular items
Summer Love BLT
|$13.00
bacon, avocado, tomato, lettuce, onion, pesto mayo
Locals
|$9.00
eggs, cheddar, spinach, onions, potatoes
New Mexico
|$9.00
chorizo, eggs, cheddar, potatoes
The Trailhead Public House & Eatery
The Trailhead Public House & Eatery
11 east 100 North, Moab
Popular items
Whiskey Bleus
|$15.00
Whiskey Tango BBQ & Bacon
|$15.00
Grown-Up Grilled Cheese
|$7.75
Zax Restaurant
Zax Restaurant
96 S Main St, Moab
Popular items
Zax Burger
|$17.00
A Local favorite! Topped with bacon, avocado, jalapeños, green chile, and pepper jack cheese.
Spin. Art. Dip
|$12.00
Served piping hot topped with diced tomatoes and parmesan cheese. Choice of: tortilla chips, baked or fried pita. Served with celery and carrots
Garlic Knots
|$9.00
Pizza dough knots tossed in garlic & butter, served with home made Marinara
The Spoke on Center
The Spoke on Center
5 N Main St, Moab
Popular items
Chicken Tenders*
|$13.00
Tender, all-natural checken breaded in-house served with our house-cut fries & your choice of sauce
Bob Burger
|$12.00
Black angus beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles
Chipotle Hummus
|$9.00
Pureed garbanzo beans mixed with chipotle peppers, tahini, garlic & spices. Served with cucumbers, carrots, celery & pita bread*
Spitfire BBQ
Spitfire BBQ
2 South 100 West, Moab
Timmy's Pit Stop
Timmy's Pit Stop
350 South 400 East, Moab