Brisket in Moab

Moab restaurants
Moab restaurants that serve brisket

Spitfire Smokehouse - BBQ + TAPS

2 South 100 West, Moab

Brisket Philly Special$10.00
Texas Style Brisket Sandwich$17.00
Choice of 1 Side
Texas Style Brisket$0.00
More about Spitfire Smokehouse - BBQ + TAPS
Milts Stop n Eat - Moab, Utah

356 S Mill Creek Dr, Moab

Brisket Burrito$9.00
burrito filled with:
shredded beef brisket,
black bean, salsa,
cheddar and potato
Bowl of Brisket Chili$5.00
Homemade Beef and Bean chili; topped with cheese and chopped onion.
Brisket Chili Cheese Fries$7.50
beef and bean chili smothered fries
More about Milts Stop n Eat - Moab, Utah

Provo

