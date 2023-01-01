Brisket in Moab
Moab restaurants that serve brisket
Spitfire Smokehouse - BBQ + TAPS
2 South 100 West, Moab
|Brisket Philly Special
|$10.00
|Texas Style Brisket Sandwich
|$17.00
Choice of 1 Side
|Texas Style Brisket
|$0.00
Milts Stop n Eat - Moab, Utah
356 S Mill Creek Dr, Moab
|Brisket Burrito
|$9.00
burrito filled with:
shredded beef brisket,
black bean, salsa,
cheddar and potato
|Bowl of Brisket Chili
|$5.00
Homemade Beef and Bean chili; topped with cheese and chopped onion.
|Brisket Chili Cheese Fries
|$7.50
beef and bean chili smothered fries