Burritos in Moab

Moab restaurants
Moab restaurants that serve burritos

Milts Stop n Eat image

 

Milts Stop n Eat

356 S Mill Creek Dr, Moab

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pulled Pork Burrito$7.00
Ground Beef Burrito$6.00
burrito filled with:
grilled ground beef,
black bean, salsa,
cheddar and potato
Avocado/Black Bean Burrito$6.00
vegetarian burrito filled with:
avocado, black bean, salsa,
cheese and potato
More about Milts Stop n Eat
Gloria's Corner Cafe image

 

Gloria's Corner Cafe

20 S. Main St., Moab

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SMOTHERED BURRITO$16.00
Scrambled eggs with sauteed vegetables*. Anasazi beans, potatoes and cheddar cheese in a whole wheat tortilla, smothered with green chili and topped with feta cheese. Add tofu, ham, bacon, chorizo or sausage. $3
More about Gloria's Corner Cafe

