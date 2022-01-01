Burritos in Moab
Moab restaurants that serve burritos
Milts Stop n Eat
356 S Mill Creek Dr, Moab
|Pulled Pork Burrito
|$7.00
|Ground Beef Burrito
|$6.00
burrito filled with:
grilled ground beef,
black bean, salsa,
cheddar and potato
|Avocado/Black Bean Burrito
|$6.00
vegetarian burrito filled with:
avocado, black bean, salsa,
cheese and potato
Gloria's Corner Cafe
20 S. Main St., Moab
|SMOTHERED BURRITO
|$16.00
Scrambled eggs with sauteed vegetables*. Anasazi beans, potatoes and cheddar cheese in a whole wheat tortilla, smothered with green chili and topped with feta cheese. Add tofu, ham, bacon, chorizo or sausage. $3