Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Calamari in
Moab
/
Moab
/
Calamari
Moab restaurants that serve calamari
Horizon View
812 S. Main St., Moab
No reviews yet
Calamari
$15.00
6 oz. lightly fried and served with sweet, spicy chili sauce
More about Horizon View
Arches Thai
60 N 100 W, Moab
No reviews yet
Calamari
$9.95
More about Arches Thai
Browse other tasty dishes in Moab
Thai Salad
Pulled Pork Sandwiches
Grilled Chicken
Chai Lattes
Chicken Teriyaki
Cappuccino
Cheesecake
Bleu Burgers
More near Moab to explore
Durango
Avg 4.3
(35 restaurants)
Aspen
Avg 4.4
(33 restaurants)
Provo
Avg 4.7
(26 restaurants)
Provo
Avg 4.7
(26 restaurants)
Grand Junction
Avg 4.5
(24 restaurants)
Farmington
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Glenwood Springs
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Basalt
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Snowmass Village
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Grand Junction
Avg 4.5
(24 restaurants)
Durango
Avg 4.3
(35 restaurants)
Farmington
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Glenwood Springs
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Provo
Avg 4.7
(26 restaurants)
Craig
No reviews yet
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(594 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(145 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(113 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(79 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(173 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(140 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston