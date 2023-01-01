Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Moab

Moab restaurants
Moab restaurants that serve calamari

Horizon View

812 S. Main St., Moab

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Calamari$15.00
6 oz. lightly fried and served with sweet, spicy chili sauce
More about Horizon View
Arches Thai image

 

Arches Thai

60 N 100 W, Moab

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Calamari$9.95
More about Arches Thai

