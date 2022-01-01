Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cappuccino in
Moab
/
Moab
/
Cappuccino
Moab restaurants that serve cappuccino
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Love Muffin Cafe
139 N Main St, Moab
Avg 4.7
(951 reviews)
Cappuccino
$3.00
Doma Chronic double shot, steamed frothy milk
More about Love Muffin Cafe
Gloria's Corner Cafe
20 S. Main St., Moab
No reviews yet
CAPPUCCINO
$5.00
More about Gloria's Corner Cafe
