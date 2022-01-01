Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Moab

Moab restaurants
Moab restaurants that serve chicken salad

Zax Restaurant

96 S Main St, Moab

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Salad$12.00
Apple Cranberry Chicken Salad$15.00
Spinach tossed in apple cider dressing with celery, walnuts, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, onions and wonton chips.
More about Zax Restaurant
The Trailhead Public House & Eatery

11 east 100 North, Moab

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cranberry Pecan Chicken Salad$12.25
Mixed greens, seasoned chicken (choice of warm or chilled chicken), grilled red onions, dried cranberries, mandarin oranges, pecans & feta cheese. Cranberry ginger vinaigrette dressing.
MEXI CHICKEN SALAD$12.25
Mixed greens, fresh corn chips, warm grilled chicken, grilled onions & bell peppers, avocado, tomatoes & cheddar cheese. Red ranch dressing.
More about The Trailhead Public House & Eatery

