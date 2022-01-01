Chicken salad in Moab
Moab restaurants that serve chicken salad
Zax Restaurant
96 S Main St, Moab
|Chicken Salad
|$12.00
|Apple Cranberry Chicken Salad
|$15.00
Spinach tossed in apple cider dressing with celery, walnuts, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, onions and wonton chips.
The Trailhead Public House & Eatery
11 east 100 North, Moab
|Cranberry Pecan Chicken Salad
|$12.25
Mixed greens, seasoned chicken (choice of warm or chilled chicken), grilled red onions, dried cranberries, mandarin oranges, pecans & feta cheese. Cranberry ginger vinaigrette dressing.
|MEXI CHICKEN SALAD
|$12.25
Mixed greens, fresh corn chips, warm grilled chicken, grilled onions & bell peppers, avocado, tomatoes & cheddar cheese. Red ranch dressing.