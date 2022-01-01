Chili in Moab
Milts Stop n Eat
356 S Mill Creek Dr, Moab
|Bowl of Chili
|$5.00
Homemade Beef and Bean chili; topped with cheese and chopped onion.
|Beef Red Chili fries
|$7.00
beef and bean chili smothered fries
|Black Bean Chili
|$4.00
The Spoke on Center
5 N Main St, Moab
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$11.00
Smothered in our Spoke-made chili & cheddar cheese
|Chili
|$8.00
|Chili Cheese Burger
|$17.00
Black angus beef smothered in our delicious Spoke-made chili & topped with mild cheddar