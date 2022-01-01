Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Moab

Moab restaurants
Moab restaurants that serve chili

Milts Stop n Eat image

 

Milts Stop n Eat

356 S Mill Creek Dr, Moab

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bowl of Chili$5.00
Homemade Beef and Bean chili; topped with cheese and chopped onion.
Beef Red Chili fries$7.00
beef and bean chili smothered fries
Black Bean Chili$4.00
More about Milts Stop n Eat
Main pic

 

The Spoke on Center

5 N Main St, Moab

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chili Cheese Fries$11.00
Smothered in our Spoke-made chili & cheddar cheese
Chili$8.00
Chili Cheese Burger$17.00
Black angus beef smothered in our delicious Spoke-made chili & topped with mild cheddar
More about The Spoke on Center
Restaurant banner

 

The Trailhead Public House & Eatery

11 east 100 North, Moab

No reviews yet
Takeout
PORK GREEN CHILI
Pork Chili Nacho$14.00
Fresh chips, house made pork green chili, grilled sweet peppers, onions, spicy grilled peppers, cheddar cheese & tomatoes. Served with nacho cheese & salsa.
More about The Trailhead Public House & Eatery

