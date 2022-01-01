Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coleslaw in Moab

Go
Moab restaurants
Toast

Moab restaurants that serve coleslaw

Main pic

 

The Spoke on Center

5 N Main St, Moab

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Coleslaw$4.00
More about The Spoke on Center
Restaurant banner

 

The Trailhead Public House & Eatery

11 east 100 North, Moab

No reviews yet
Takeout
COLESLAW$4.00
More about The Trailhead Public House & Eatery

Browse other tasty dishes in Moab

Salmon

Apple Salad

Cheese Fries

French Fries

Veggie Burgers

Quinoa Salad

Nachos

Cappuccino

Map

More near Moab to explore

Durango

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Aspen

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Provo

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Provo

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Grand Junction

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Basalt

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Glenwood Springs

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Snowmass Village

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Grand Junction

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Durango

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Glenwood Springs

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Provo

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Craig

No reviews yet

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (507 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston