Cookies in Moab

Moab restaurants
Moab restaurants that serve cookies

Love Muffin Cafe image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Love Muffin Cafe

139 N Main St, Moab

Avg 4.7 (951 reviews)
Takeout
Fire Ban! S'mores Cookie$3.00
Fore! Macallan 18 yr scotch, cashews, biscoff cookie caramel. A hole in one!
More about Love Muffin Cafe
Banner pic

 

Zax Restaurant - 96 S Main Street Moab Utah 84532

96 S Main St, Moab

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Zax Bigger Cookie$9.00
Hot from the oven! Zax fresh-baked double chocolate chip brownie-style cookie.
Zax Big Cookie$7.00
Hot from the oven! Zax fresh-baked double chocolate chip brownie-style cookie.
More about Zax Restaurant - 96 S Main Street Moab Utah 84532

