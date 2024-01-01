Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Moab

Go
Moab restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Moab
  • /
  • Crispy Chicken

Moab restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Milts Stop n Eat image

 

Milts Stop n Eat - Moab, Utah

356 S Mill Creek Dr, Moab

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.00
5 oz all natural chicken breast;
crispy fried golden brown and delicious;
topped with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.
Crispy Chicken, Pesto B.L.T.$10.00
5 oz crispy fried chicken breast topped with:
pesto, bacon, lettuce and tomato;
on grilled sourdough
More about Milts Stop n Eat - Moab, Utah
Item pic

 

The Trailhead Public House & Eatery

11 east 100 North, Moab

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken SALAD$16.00
Mixed greens, red onions, panko crusted fried chicken breast, cucumber, diced tomato, black olives house croutons, turkey, ham, boiled egg, cheddar cheese. Served with ranch
More about The Trailhead Public House & Eatery

Browse other tasty dishes in Moab

Chili

Shrimp Tacos

Fish Tacos

Tacos

Patty Melts

Fish And Chips

Cheese Fries

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Moab to explore

Aspen

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Provo

Avg 4.7 (44 restaurants)

Provo

Avg 4.7 (44 restaurants)

Durango

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Grand Junction

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Glenwood Springs

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Snowmass Village

No reviews yet

Basalt

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Grand Junction

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Durango

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Glenwood Springs

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Provo

Avg 4.7 (44 restaurants)

Craig

No reviews yet

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (769 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (140 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (104 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (232 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (184 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston