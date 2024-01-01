Crispy chicken in Moab
Moab restaurants that serve crispy chicken
More about Milts Stop n Eat - Moab, Utah
Milts Stop n Eat - Moab, Utah
356 S Mill Creek Dr, Moab
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$8.00
5 oz all natural chicken breast;
crispy fried golden brown and delicious;
topped with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.
|Crispy Chicken, Pesto B.L.T.
|$10.00
5 oz crispy fried chicken breast topped with:
pesto, bacon, lettuce and tomato;
on grilled sourdough
More about The Trailhead Public House & Eatery
The Trailhead Public House & Eatery
11 east 100 North, Moab
|Crispy Chicken SALAD
|$16.00
Mixed greens, red onions, panko crusted fried chicken breast, cucumber, diced tomato, black olives house croutons, turkey, ham, boiled egg, cheddar cheese. Served with ranch