Curry chicken in Moab

Moab restaurants
Moab restaurants that serve curry chicken

Arches Thai

60 N 100 W, Moab

TakeoutFast Pay
Curry Verde Chicken$20.95
AK ROLL AND BOWL

39 West 100 North, Moab

Takeout
Curry fried rice chicken$14.50
