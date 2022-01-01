Fish tacos in Moab
Moab restaurants that serve fish tacos
More about The Spoke on Center
The Spoke on Center
5 N Main St, Moab
|Fish Tacos
|$16.00
Grilled atlantic cod with cabbage pico de gallo on your choice of flour* or corn tortillas. Served with avocado & rice
More about Gloria's Corner Cafe
Gloria's Corner Cafe
20 S. Main St., Moab
|2 FISH OR SHRIMP TACOS (GF)
|$16.00
Served with cabbage, red onion and green onion on a corn tortilla and mango salsa sauce, garnished with guacamole and cilantro lime crema