Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fried rice in
Moab
/
Moab
/
Fried Rice
Moab restaurants that serve fried rice
Arches Thai
60 N 100 W, Moab
No reviews yet
Thai Fried Rice
$0.00
Arches Thai Fried Rice
$0.00
Basil Fried Rice
$0.00
More about Arches Thai
AK ROLL AND BOWL
39 West 100 North, Moab
No reviews yet
Curry fried rice chicken
$14.50
More about AK ROLL AND BOWL
Browse other tasty dishes in Moab
Crispy Chicken
Tacos
Pies
Chili
Chicken Tenders
Veggie Burgers
Fish Tacos
Bacon Cheeseburgers
More near Moab to explore
Aspen
Avg 4.4
(48 restaurants)
Provo
Avg 4.7
(44 restaurants)
Provo
Avg 4.7
(44 restaurants)
Durango
Avg 4.3
(40 restaurants)
Grand Junction
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Farmington
Avg 4.1
(15 restaurants)
Glenwood Springs
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Snowmass Village
No reviews yet
Basalt
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Grand Junction
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Durango
Avg 4.3
(40 restaurants)
Farmington
Avg 4.1
(15 restaurants)
Glenwood Springs
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Provo
Avg 4.7
(44 restaurants)
Craig
No reviews yet
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(769 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(204 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(140 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(104 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(232 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(184 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston