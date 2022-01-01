Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Moab

Go
Moab restaurants
Toast

Moab restaurants that serve nachos

Gloria's Corner Cafe image

 

Gloria's Corner Cafe

20 S. Main St., Moab

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
NACHOS$16.00
corn chips with cheddar and jack cheese, black beans, green onion, pork or chicken served with sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo
More about Gloria's Corner Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

The Trailhead Public House & Eatery

11 east 100 North, Moab

No reviews yet
Takeout
MACHO NACHO$12.00
Kids Chicken Nacho$6.75
Pork Chili Nacho$14.00
Fresh chips, house made pork green chili, grilled sweet peppers, onions, spicy grilled peppers, cheddar cheese & tomatoes. Served with nacho cheese & salsa.
More about The Trailhead Public House & Eatery

