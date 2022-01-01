Nachos in Moab
Moab restaurants that serve nachos
More about Gloria's Corner Cafe
Gloria's Corner Cafe
20 S. Main St., Moab
|NACHOS
|$16.00
corn chips with cheddar and jack cheese, black beans, green onion, pork or chicken served with sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo
More about The Trailhead Public House & Eatery
The Trailhead Public House & Eatery
11 east 100 North, Moab
|MACHO NACHO
|$12.00
|Kids Chicken Nacho
|$6.75
|Pork Chili Nacho
|$14.00
Fresh chips, house made pork green chili, grilled sweet peppers, onions, spicy grilled peppers, cheddar cheese & tomatoes. Served with nacho cheese & salsa.