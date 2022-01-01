Go
Barbeque
Brewpubs & Breweries

Moat Mountain Smokehouse & Brewing Co.

Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM

StarStarStarStarHalf

1901 Reviews

$$

3378 WHITE MOUNTAIN HIGHWAY

North Conway, NH 03860

Popular Items

Hoffman Weiss
Traditional Bavarian style unfiltered Wheat Ale. This exceptional Ale delivers aromas and flavors of Banana and clove with notes of coriander and white pepper. It has subtle tartness in the background and slight twang from malted wheat. It is low on bitterness and big on flavor, all derived from a unique yeast strain 5.4% ABV.
Iron Mike Pale Ale
American Style Pale Ale has a crisp flavor profile with notes of toasted grain,grapefruit, toffee, orange peel and floral hops. 5.6% ABV
Bone Shaker Brown
An English Style Brown Ale with hints of toasted grains, nuts, and soft caramel. This ale has a balanced bitterness and a semi dry finish and biscuit like malt body 5.4% ABV.
Flavah of The Day IPA
A low IBU IPA with a variety of rotational Hops giving it a rich ripe fruit & melon flavor. Double Dry Hopped for a clean finish & no lingering bitterness 7.0% ABV
Scottie'S IPA
This Unfiltered IPA showcases American & Australian hops giving it a well rounded flavors of Citrus, Tropical fruits, and a hint of PIne 6.3%ABV
Imperial Stout
This a lush drinking Stout that delicately balances it's robust flavors of roasted coffee, chocolate, and molasses 9.0% ABV
Miss V's Blueberry
American Style Unfiltered Ale with a gentle Blueberry finish. This beer does not compromise the complexity of the ale by steaming the fresh Maine blueberries separately and adding extracted juices during fermentation 4.9% ABV. No added flavors here..
Clockwork Mandarina
This New England Pale Ale has aromas of fresh citrus followed by hint of sweetnes on the backside. Its Triple Dry Hopped to blend its symphony of flavors, textures & aromas. 5.6% ABV
Czech Pilsner
Our take on the classic Bohemian Pilsner. Fresh and light bodied with crisp flavors of roasted grain, light citrus and pepper followed by a clean, slightly floral, dry finish. ABV: 4.9%
Hell Yes! Helles Lager
Easy Drinking Session beer of Bavaria, with traditional decoration mash, gives this beer surprisingly rich caramel notes in its profile 4.7% ABV.
Attributes and Amenities

check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

3378 WHITE MOUNTAIN HIGHWAY, North Conway NH 03860

