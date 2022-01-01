MOB Grill OKC

MOB, standing for Marco’s Onion Burgers, has been serving up burgers for over SIX years now and have cooked over 200,000 of them and counting! We have a feeling that number will continue to grow once you’ve tried one for yourself. There’s something about the combination of Secret MOB Grill Marinade Recipe of caramelized onions on a juicy cheeseburger that makes you feel comforted. So simple, yet so delicious. Add a side of their Award Winning crispy twice-fried French fries and you’re guaranteed a great day. MOB Grill has won numerous awards every year since it’s inception: #1 Hamburgers, #1 FRIES & #1 Food Truck are ones they receive consistent recognition for. Once you give it a try, you’ll see why. So try them if you know what's good for you ... capiche?!



11 NE 6th St.