MOB Grill OKC

MOB, standing for Marco’s Onion Burgers, has been serving up burgers for over SIX years now and have cooked over 200,000 of them and counting! We have a feeling that number will continue to grow once you’ve tried one for yourself. There’s something about the combination of Secret MOB Grill Marinade Recipe of caramelized onions on a juicy cheeseburger that makes you feel comforted. So simple, yet so delicious. Add a side of their Award Winning crispy twice-fried French fries and you’re guaranteed a great day. MOB Grill has won numerous awards every year since it’s inception: #1 Hamburgers, #1 FRIES & #1 Food Truck are ones they receive consistent recognition for. Once you give it a try, you’ll see why. So try them if you know what's good for you ... capiche?!

MOB Patty Melt Basket$13.99
Our take on a CLASSIC: Provolone, Havarti & American Cheeses on Rustic Sourdough Bread with our Daily Fresh Ground Select Cuts of Beef & MOB’s Secret Marinated Grilled Onions with Hand Cut Fries
Butcher Basket$14.75
Our 12-Hour Mesquite & Pecan Wood Smoked Pulled Pork ADDED to the Signature MOB Burger
on a La Baguette Fresh Baked Bun served with Hand Cut Fries
Jail Bird Basket$13.99
MOB’s Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich, topped with Crispy Hickory Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Garlic Aioli & Havarti Cheese on a La Baguette Fresh Baked Bun served with Hand Cut Fries
MOB Loaded Cheese Fries$12.99
MOB’s Signature Cheese Sauce poured over our Hand Cut Fries, Bacon, Pulled Pork & Grilled Marinated Jalapeños
MOB Burger Basket$11.75
MOB’s Signature Burger: ⅓lb ofDaily Fresh Ground Select Cuts of Black Angus Beef [Ribeye Steak-Shhhh], American Cheese & MOB’s Marinated Grilled Onions on a La Baguette Fresh Baked Bun served with Hand Cut Fries
MOB Cheese Fries$8.49
MOB’s Signature Cheese Sauce poured over our Hand Cut Fries
West Coast MOB Burger Basket$15.99
Signature MOB Burger topped with Bacon, Avocado & Provolone Cheese on top of a La Baguette Fresh Baked Bun & Hand Cut Fries
Soft Drink$2.50
MOB Burger Only$9.25
MOB’s Signature Burger: Our Daily Fresh Ground Select Cuts of Black Angus Beef [Ribeye Steak-Shhhh], American Cheese & MOB’s Secret Marinated Grilled Onions on top of a La Baguette Fresh Baked Bun
Side Of Ranch$0.75

11 NE 6th St.

Oklahoma City OK

Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
