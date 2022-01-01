MobCraft Beer
Taproom Hours:
Tuesday-Thursday 3pm to 10pm.
Friday - Sunday 12pm-10pm.
Currently the taproom is closed on Mondays.
Please call 414-488-2019 when you arrive to pick up your order and we will bring it out to you!
Thank you for your continued support!
-The MobCraft Team
505 S 5th St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
505 S 5th St
Milwaukee WI
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
MOVIDA at Hotel Madrid
The same Movida food you love with all the sangria you can enjoy. This is Movida at Hotel Madrid.
Movida, translated meaning the movement, is a Spanish tapas restaurant located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Beyond the food, Movida features Spanish wines, seasonal, craft cocktails and house-made Sangria.
Great Lakes Distillery
The first distillery in Wisconsin since the repeal of Prohibition.
Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria
Blue Bat Kitchen finds inspiration in the energy and flavors of street food around the globe. Enjoy some of Milwaukee’s best tacos, shareable appetizers, and more in a relaxed and fun environment that pairs perfectly with Milwaukee’s very first Tequilaria.
Carriage House
Movida has found a Summer home! Join us at the historic Hotel Madrid building for patio dining all Summer long. The same Movida food you love, same great cocktails, with all the sangria you can enjoy. This is Summer, and now This is Movida.