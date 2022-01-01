MobCraft Beer

Go
Taproom Hours:
Tuesday-Thursday 3pm to 10pm.
Friday - Sunday 12pm-10pm.
Currently the taproom is closed on Mondays.
Please call 414-488-2019 when you arrive to pick up your order and we will bring it out to you!
Thank you for your continued support!
-The MobCraft Team

505 S 5th St • $$

Avg 4.5 (184 reviews)

Popular Items

Beer and Girl Scout Cookie Pairing - VIRTUAL - Sat April 23$35.00
Virtual Beer + Girl Scout Cookie Pairing
When: Saturday, April 23rd at 7pm
Where: On Zoom
Price: $35 per kit (each kit is enough for two people)
Your pairing kit for two includes a five-course pairing featuring five full-sized MobCraft beers and five different Girl Scout cookies (2 of each). Your pairing will be led virtually by Elise.
+Toast-yay Cookie & Low pHunk Lemon Meringue Pie
+Thin Mint & Grasshopper
+PB Patty & Peanuttin’ Butter Than This Chocolate Porter
+Adventurefuls & Double Chocolate Birthday Cake Stout
+Lemonades & Raspberry Sour Golden Ale
**ALL ORDERS CLOSE ON FRIDAY MARCH 24TH AT 3PM
**Madison kits not picked up by 6pm will NOT be at the Chocolate Shoppe for pick up. Payment will be forfeited; no refunds will be given.
** Milwaukee kits not picked up by Friday, April 29 will be dumped. Payment will be forfeited; no refunds will be given.
Padishah Mixed Pack 2021 4-pack cans$20.00
4 new 2021 Padishah variants are included in this mixed pack.
Padishah, Padishah Buffalo Trace, Padishah Central Standard, and Padishah Old Fitzgerald. 11% ABV
Ahopalypse 4-pack cans$11.00
Embracing the haze, we find ourselves in a prehistoric era dodging juicy hop meteorites as bitter dinos fight for survival. Hazy, juicy, citrusy - we raise a glass of this hazy IPA to honor these fallen creatures.
6.7% ABV
Get Razzy Wit It 12 oz. can$2.50
Unfiltered Belgian-style Witbier brewed with raspberries.
Grasshopper Milk Stout 4-pack cans$11.00
This beer is inspired by the classic supper club dessert drink brewed with mint, vanilla beans, cacao nibs, lactose, and lots of chocolate malts.
7% ABV
Vanilla Wafer 12 oz. can$2.50
(Must Pick 6 cans to make full 6-pack!)
Vanilla Porter swirling with chocolate malt notes.
7% ABV
Crush: Passionfruit Mango 4-pack cans$20.00
Smoothie style beer made with passionfruit, mango, lactose and vanilla. 6% ABV
Chocolate Orange Sour 4-pack cans$20.00
One time special brew for our Sour Society members. Barrel aged sour stout with orange peel and cacao nibs.
Oddball Kolsch 12 oz. can$2.50
(Must Pick 6 cans to make full 6-pack!)
Kolsch-Style Ale - Crisp & refreshing beer that tastes like beer.
4.5% ABV
Beer and Girl Scout Pairing - IN PERSON - Thurs April 21$18.00
In Person Beer Girl Scout Cookie Pairing
When: Thursday, April 21st at 7:00pm
Where: MobCraft Beer - 505 S 5th St (in the brewery)
Price: $18 per person
Your pairing includes a 5oz pour of beer and one of each Girl Scout Cookie. Your pairing will be led in person by Elise. This is a five-course pairing:
*Toast-yay Cookie + Low pHunk Lemon Meringue Pie
*Thin Mint + Grasshopper
*PB Patty + Peanuttin’ Butter Than This Chocolate Porter
*Adventurefuls + Double Chocolate Birthday Cake Stout
*Lemonades + Raspberry Sour Golden Ale
See full menu

Location

505 S 5th St

Milwaukee WI

Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
