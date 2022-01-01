Mobile American restaurants you'll love

Go
Mobile restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Mobile

Beef 'O' Brady's image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • TACOS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Beef 'O' Brady's

4419 Rangeline Road, Mobile

Avg 4.5 (634 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Wrap$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
Build Your Own Premium Blend Burger$6.29
Angus served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions or mayo at no extra charge. (1020 CAL.)
Chicken Fajitas$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Baumhower's Victory Grille image

 

Baumhower's Victory Grille

3201 Airport BLVD, Loxley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Large Wings$19.99
Wesleys Hot Lips$14.99
Bam Bam Shrimp Tacos$12.99
More about Baumhower's Victory Grille
Heroes Sport Bar and Grille- Downtown image

 

Heroes Sport Bar and Grille- Downtown

273 Dauphin Street, Mobile

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Spinach and Crawfish Dip$13.99
Small- $8.99
Large- $13.99
Spinach, crawfish, cream cheese, and stuff that ain’t none o’yer damn bidness! Served with hot pita bread.
Chicken Finger Basket$11.99
Four fried chicken tenders with slaw and fries. Try them buffaloed!
Major League Melt$13.49
A half pound burger patty between two slices of Texas Toast with sautéed onions and 4 slices of American cheese.
More about Heroes Sport Bar and Grille- Downtown
The Meat Boss - Smoked Meats & BBQ image

 

The Meat Boss - Smoked Meats & BBQ

5401 Cottage Hill Road, Mobile

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Smoked Meat Combo$12.25
A Meat Entree Plus 2 Housemade Sides of Your Choice!
Breakfast Wrap$6.00
Flour Tortilla Filled with Meat, Cheese, Eggs, Homefries & Sauce then Grilled!
Rib Candy$3.50
Award-Winning Smoked Rib Meat Caramelized with Sweet Boss Sauce, Brown Sugar and Honey!! A MUST Try!!
More about The Meat Boss - Smoked Meats & BBQ
Heroes Sports Bar and Grille - West Mobile image

 

Heroes Sports Bar and Grille - West Mobile

36 Hillcrest Road, Mobile

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Spinach and Crawfish Dip$13.99
Small- $8.99
Large- $13.99
Spinach, crawfish, cream cheese, and stuff that ain’t none o’yer damn bidness! Served with hot pita bread.
Chicken Finger Basket$11.99
Four fried chicken tenders with slaw and fries. Try them buffaloed!
Bacon Cheese Burger$13.49
Fully dressed Hero Burger with two pieces of bacon and your choice of cheese.
More about Heroes Sports Bar and Grille - West Mobile

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Mobile

Tacos

Quesadillas

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Tenders

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Shawarma

Cheeseburgers

Hummus

Map

More near Mobile to explore

Orange Beach

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Ocean Springs

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Fairhope

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Foley

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Spanish Fort

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Daphne

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gulf Shores

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Diberville

No reviews yet

Saraland

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Daphne

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Pensacola

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Crestview

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston