Mobile bars & lounges you'll love

More about Beef 'O' Brady's
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • TACOS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS
Beef 'O' Brady's
4419 Rangeline Road, Mobile
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
|Build Your Own Premium Blend Burger
|$6.29
Angus served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions or mayo at no extra charge. (1020 CAL.)
|Chicken Fajitas
|$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)
More about POST Crafted Cocktails & Wine Bar rebuilding
POST Crafted Cocktails & Wine Bar rebuilding
571 Dauphin Street, Mobile
|Popular items
|Four Meat GF Thin Crust Catering
|$15.00
|Blackened Seared Tuna Catering
|$10.00
|Beignets Catering
|$5.00
More about Baumhower's Victory Grille
Baumhower's Victory Grille
3201 Airport BLVD, Loxley
|Popular items
|Large Wings
|$19.99
|Wesleys Hot Lips
|$14.99
|Bam Bam Shrimp Tacos
|$12.99
More about The Hummingbird Way
SEAFOOD
The Hummingbird Way
351 George St, Mobile
|Popular items
|4 Biscuits
|Shrimp
|$35.00
|Hanger Steak With Roasted Potato Venison Hash, Blue Cheese Butter, & Red Wine
|$36.00
More about Heroes Sport Bar and Grille- Downtown
Heroes Sport Bar and Grille- Downtown
273 Dauphin Street, Mobile
|Popular items
|Spinach and Crawfish Dip
|$13.99
Small- $8.99
Large- $13.99
Spinach, crawfish, cream cheese, and stuff that ain’t none o’yer damn bidness! Served with hot pita bread.
|Chicken Finger Basket
|$11.99
Four fried chicken tenders with slaw and fries. Try them buffaloed!
|Major League Melt
|$13.49
A half pound burger patty between two slices of Texas Toast with sautéed onions and 4 slices of American cheese.
More about The Haberdasher
The Haberdasher
113 Dauphin St, Mobile
|Popular items
|TWO Bar Stools (together)
|$30.00
DOORS ARE AT 7:30 - BINGO STARTS at 8:00!
For more details check out our facebook event!
Please disregard the automatically-generated "pick up" time that will be on your receipt.
|Barrel Top Table for TWO people
|$30.00
Doors for Bingo open at 7:30, numbers start flyin' at 8:00!
Please disregard the automatically-generated "pick up" time that will be on your receipt.
|Table for FOUR people
|$60.00
DOORS ARE AT 7:30 - BINGO STARTS at 8:00!
For more details check out our facebook event!
Please disregard the automatically-generated "pick up" time that will be on your receipt.
More about Heroes Sports Bar and Grille - West Mobile
Heroes Sports Bar and Grille - West Mobile
36 Hillcrest Road, Mobile
|Popular items
|Spinach and Crawfish Dip
|$13.99
Small- $8.99
Large- $13.99
Spinach, crawfish, cream cheese, and stuff that ain’t none o’yer damn bidness! Served with hot pita bread.
|Chicken Finger Basket
|$11.99
Four fried chicken tenders with slaw and fries. Try them buffaloed!
|Bacon Cheese Burger
|$13.49
Fully dressed Hero Burger with two pieces of bacon and your choice of cheese.
More about P.S. Taco Company- West Mobile
P.S. Taco Company- West Mobile
7899 Cottage Hill Road Bldg 2, Mobile
|Popular items
|2 Tacos
|$13.00