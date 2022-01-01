Mobile bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Mobile

Beef 'O' Brady's image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • TACOS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Beef 'O' Brady's

4419 Rangeline Road, Mobile

Avg 4.5 (634 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Wrap$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
Build Your Own Premium Blend Burger$6.29
Angus served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions or mayo at no extra charge. (1020 CAL.)
Chicken Fajitas$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
POST Crafted Cocktails & Wine Bar rebuilding image

 

POST Crafted Cocktails & Wine Bar rebuilding

571 Dauphin Street, Mobile

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Four Meat GF Thin Crust Catering$15.00
Blackened Seared Tuna Catering$10.00
Beignets Catering$5.00
More about POST Crafted Cocktails & Wine Bar rebuilding
Baumhower's Victory Grille image

 

Baumhower's Victory Grille

3201 Airport BLVD, Loxley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Large Wings$19.99
Wesleys Hot Lips$14.99
Bam Bam Shrimp Tacos$12.99
More about Baumhower's Victory Grille
The Hummingbird Way image

SEAFOOD

The Hummingbird Way

351 George St, Mobile

Avg 4.5 (549 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
4 Biscuits
Shrimp$35.00
Hanger Steak With Roasted Potato Venison Hash, Blue Cheese Butter, & Red Wine$36.00
More about The Hummingbird Way
Heroes Sport Bar and Grille- Downtown image

 

Heroes Sport Bar and Grille- Downtown

273 Dauphin Street, Mobile

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Spinach and Crawfish Dip$13.99
Small- $8.99
Large- $13.99
Spinach, crawfish, cream cheese, and stuff that ain’t none o’yer damn bidness! Served with hot pita bread.
Chicken Finger Basket$11.99
Four fried chicken tenders with slaw and fries. Try them buffaloed!
Major League Melt$13.49
A half pound burger patty between two slices of Texas Toast with sautéed onions and 4 slices of American cheese.
More about Heroes Sport Bar and Grille- Downtown
The Haberdasher image

 

The Haberdasher

113 Dauphin St, Mobile

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
TWO Bar Stools (together)$30.00
DOORS ARE AT 7:30 - BINGO STARTS at 8:00!
For more details check out our facebook event!
Please disregard the automatically-generated "pick up" time that will be on your receipt.
Barrel Top Table for TWO people$30.00
Doors for Bingo open at 7:30, numbers start flyin' at 8:00!
Please disregard the automatically-generated "pick up" time that will be on your receipt.
Table for FOUR people$60.00
DOORS ARE AT 7:30 - BINGO STARTS at 8:00!
For more details check out our facebook event!
Please disregard the automatically-generated "pick up" time that will be on your receipt.
More about The Haberdasher
Heroes Sports Bar and Grille - West Mobile image

 

Heroes Sports Bar and Grille - West Mobile

36 Hillcrest Road, Mobile

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Spinach and Crawfish Dip$13.99
Small- $8.99
Large- $13.99
Spinach, crawfish, cream cheese, and stuff that ain’t none o’yer damn bidness! Served with hot pita bread.
Chicken Finger Basket$11.99
Four fried chicken tenders with slaw and fries. Try them buffaloed!
Bacon Cheese Burger$13.49
Fully dressed Hero Burger with two pieces of bacon and your choice of cheese.
More about Heroes Sports Bar and Grille - West Mobile
P.S. Taco Company- West Mobile image

 

P.S. Taco Company- West Mobile

7899 Cottage Hill Road Bldg 2, Mobile

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
2 Tacos$13.00
More about P.S. Taco Company- West Mobile
Brick and Spoon image

 

Brick and Spoon

3662 Airport Blvd # A, Mobile

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Brick and Spoon

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Mobile

Tacos

Quesadillas

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Tenders

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Shawarma

Cheeseburgers

Hummus

